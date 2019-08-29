Man convicted by jury of statutory sex offense on child

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been convicted by a jury of a statutory sex offense on a child in Pitt County Superior Court on Thursday.

The man involved in the case was identified as Jeffrey T. Suggs.

The case began with jury selection on Monday and followed with the presentation of evidence.

Evidence presented by the State included the testimony of three young children ranging in age from seven to 13 years old.

Witnesses also included physicians, nurses and child forensic experts.

Suggs testified on his own behalf and denied all allegations.

After two full days of evidence, the jury began deliberations on Wednesday afternoon.

A guilty verdict on the statutory sex offense on a child by an adult was returned Thursday mid-morning and Judge Foster proceeded with sentencing at that time.

Suggs was also charged with indecent liberties with a child and was found not guilty on that count.

Upon his conviction of statutory sex offense on a child by an adult, the defendant was sentenced to a period of incarceration with a minimum of 25 years and a maximum of 35 years.

Suggs will be required to register as a sex offender with the North Carolina Sex Offender Registry.

At the conclusion of his active sentence, Suggs will be subject to satellite-based monitoring for the rest of his life.

The conviction was a culmination of a joint investigation between Detective Justin Cooper, with the Greenville Police Department’s Special Victims’ Unit and Detective LaChauncey Staton of the Pitt County Sheriff’s Department. Many agencies in Wake County also assisted us with the criminal case.