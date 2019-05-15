Man sentenced to 25 years in Greenville drug conspiracy hidden in dog food

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) United States Attorney Robert J. Higdon, Jr. announced that Brandon Duwayne Wright, 33, of High Point, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release.

Wright was named in an indictment filed on August 28, 2018, charging him with conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine; and distribution and possession with intent to distribute fifty grams or more of methamphetamine.

On May 14, Wright was convicted of both charges after a jury trial.

According to the investigation, Wright traveled from Atlanta, Georgia to Greenville to deliver five kilograms of crystal methamphetamine hidden inside two large dog food bags and a box of laundry detergent.

Wright met a cooperator in a parking lot of a Walmart in Greenville and provided what Wright described as groceries to the cooperator.

After receiving the dog food bags, law enforcement immediately noticed the packages had previously been opened as they were resealed with clear plastic tape.

The prosecution of Wright was a part of an Organized Crime and Drug

Enforcement Task Force Operation (OCDETF) targeting drug traffickers in

Greenville.

The case is part of the United States Attorney’s Office’s Take Back North Carolina Initiative.

Investigation of the enforcement operation was conducted by the Greenville Regional Drug Task Force consisting of the Greenville Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Winterville Police Department, East Carolina University Police Department, and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

PREVIOUS:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) After a two-day federal trial, a High Point man is convicted in a Pitt County drug trafficking case.



33-year-old Brandon Duwayne Wright was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute fifty grams or more of methamphetamine and distribute and possess with the intent to distribute fifty grams or more of methamphetamine.



According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the jury heard evidence that wright traveled from Atlanta, Georgia to Greenville, North Carolina on April 2018. He was delivering five kilograms of crystal methamphetamine hidden inside two large dog food bags and a box of laundry detergent.



Wright met a cooperator in a parking lot of a Walmart in Greenville and provided what Wright described as groceries to the cooperator. After receiving the dog food bags, law enforcement immediately noticed the packages had previously been opened as they were resealed with clear plastic tape.



Wright faces a minimum sentence of 10 years imprisonment and a maximum of life followed by no less than 5 years supervised release.



The prosecution of Wright was a part of an Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force Operation (OCDETF). That effort has been implemented through the Take-Back North Carolina Initiative of the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.



This initiative emphasizes the regional assignment of federal prosecutors to work with law enforcement and District Attorney’s Offices on a sustained basis in those communities to reduce the violent crime rate, drug trafficking, and crimes against law enforcement.



Investigation of this enforcement operation was conducted by the Greenville Regional Drug Task Force consisting of the Greenville Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Winterville Police Department, East Carolina University Police Department, and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.