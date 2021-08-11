Man dies after deputy-involved shooting in Pamlico County, NCSBI to investigate

GRANTSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – A man has died after a deputy-involved shooting that occurred in Pamlico County on Tuesday night at approximately 9:40 p.m., according to District Attorney Scott Thomas and Pamlico County Sheriff Chris Davis.

The initial investigation revealed that the shooting occurred at a residence located at 1773 Kennels Beach Road in Grantsboro. A Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office Deputy went to the residence at approximately 9:10 p.m. to serve an order for arrest for failure to appear in court on driving while impaired and related charges.

According to officials, Marvin Richard Hitchcock, Jr., 71, had a handgun, the deputy requested assistance from other law enforcement officials. When they arrived officials made contact with Hitchcock at the residence and talked with him for nearly 30 minutes.

Hitchcock was still in possession of a handgun and continued to present it in a threatening manner towards himself and the officers. This second contact resulted in the deputy-involved shooting in which more than one officer discharged their firearm. EMS had already been requested and was standing by prior to the shooting. Immediately following the shooting, EMS responded to the residence where Hitchcock died at the scene.

Hitchcock’s next of kin have been notified. The deputy suffered minor injuries and was treated at the hospital and released.

Law enforcement officers from the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Oriental Police Department, and North Carolina Probation and Parole were present and involved in this shooting incident or were witnesses to it. Pursuant to standard procedure in officer-involved shooting cases, District Attorney Thomas, Sheriff Davis, and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol immediately requested the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI) to conduct an investigation into the incident.

Agents from the NCSBI, along with District Attorney Thomas and Sheriff Davis went to the scene after the shooting to initiate the investigation. As this matter remains under active investigation, no additional information will be released at this time.

At the conclusion of the investigation by NCSBI, District Attorney Thomas will make a final determination as to whether the shooting was justified based upon the law and facts of the case.