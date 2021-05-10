Man dies after falling from scaffolding in La Grange

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) – A 36-year-old man fell from scaffolding on South Caswell Street in La Grange while doing construction work around 8 a.m. Monday morning.

According to officials, the construction worker did not survive the fall. An EastCare helicopter was called to transport him, but the call was canceled when the man was declared dead at the scene.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office and the medical examiner are currently on the scene investigating the incident.

Stay with WNCT fore more updates.