Man dies after stabbing at Wilson sports bar, police say

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are investigating after a man died in a stabbing Thursday night at a sports bar in Wilson, according to a news release.

Officers responded to O’Cools, which is located at 2801 North Ward Boulevard, regarding a shooting report. Once on scene, they determined the victim had been stabbed and was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, the release said.

Dyqwhan Bowens, 30, died as a result of his injuries, police said.

Police did not release any information about suspects.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Wilson police at 252-399-2323 or CrimeStoppers at 252-243-2255.