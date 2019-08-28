Man dies due to multiple stab wounds, suspect arrested

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) A suspect has been arrested after a man died due to multiple stab wounds in Rocky Mount Tuesday night.

On Tuesday around 11:55 p.m., the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at 1417 Hill Street.

Police arrived on the scene and said they located a victim inside the residence suffering from multiple stab wounds.

According to a release, the victim was deceased upon the police arrival.

The victim was identified as 50-year-old Kenneth Earl Strickland.

The Rocky Mount Police Department’s Homicide Unit made an arrest of 30-year-old John Michael McNeil.

McNeil was charged with first-degree murder and is being held in the Edgecombe County Jail under no bond.