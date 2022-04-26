BATH, N.C. (WNCT) — A house fire that killed a man early Tuesday morning in Beaufort County is currently under investigation.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, in a release, said a fire broke at around 1 a.m. Tuesday at 201 Brookshire Dr. in Bath. During the 911 call, it was determined a man was still inside the burning home while a woman was able to escape.

Members of the Bath, Pinetown and Bunyan Volunteer Fire Departments along with, Beaufort County EMS and Beaufort County Emergency Management personnel responded to the scene and found the home fully engulfed in flames. Beaufort County Sheriff’s Investigators, along with Investigators from Beaufort County Emergency Management, the NC State Office of the Fire Marshall and the NC State Bureau of Investigation eventually recovered the remains of a 51-year-old man believed to be Dwight Hamilton. Hamilton’s 82-year-old mother, whose name was not released, was able to safely escape to a neighbor’s house.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Hamilton’s body waas sent to the NC Medical Examiner’s office in Greenville to determine a cause of death.