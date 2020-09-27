Man facing multiple sex offense charges after being arrested by Winston-Salem police during rape investigation

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is facing multiple sex offense charges after being arrested by Winston-Salem police on Saturday in connection to a rape investigation, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 10:20 p.m. on Thursday, officers with the WSPD were dispatched to an apartment in the 200 block of Stone Ridge Drive on a reported rape.

Based on the investigation, officers determined that a young woman had returned to her apartment and was opening her apartment door, when a young man approached her from behind and forced his way into her apartment.

The suspect was a stranger to the victim.

Once inside the apartment, the suspect strangled the victim while forcing the her to perform or engage in various sex acts against her will.

At some point following the assault, the victim was able to flee the apartment and call 911 from a cellphone belonging to a person at the apartment complex.

The suspect was seen by witnesses fleeing the victim’s apartment.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where she was treated for bruising and scratches.

While detectives were actively investigating, another emergency call for police response was received.

At 11:36 a.m. on Friday, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Woods Road.

The responding officers encountered a young woman in her early twenties.

She reported that she had just returned to her apartment and was unlocking her door while using her cell phone when she noticed a young man a short distance behind her.

She opened the door and proceeded into her apartment. The man followed her and forcefully prevented her from closing the apartment door before forcing his way into her apartment.

Once inside the apartment, he began to physically assault her by grabbing and hitting her while attempting to take the cellphone that she was using.

She was able to fight back against the assailant and was eventually able to flee the apartment while screaming for help.

A neighbor came to her aid, and she used the neighbor’s cellphone to call 911. Shortly thereafter, the suspect left the apartment and fled the scene on foot.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and assumed investigative responsibility for this crime.

Because of the similar modus operandi in these crimes, similarities in the victim’s age and general appearance, the close proximity of each crime and similar descriptions provided by each victim for the suspect, authorities were operating under the belief that both crimes were related.

Because of these crimes, patrol officers with the WSPD ensured a heavy police presence in the areas of these crimes.

These patrol officers were provided with a description of the suspect and were actively monitoring these areas for the suspect.

Around 7:40 p.m. on Saturday, a patrol officer noticed a young man on foot at the intersection of Ambercrest Drive and Split Rail Circle.

He very closely matched the description provided for the suspect, and the location where the officer saw him was a very short distance from the location of the sexual assault that happened on Thursday.

The patrol officer initiated contact with the man and during that encounter, and he tried to flee from the officer.

After a foot pursuit and physical struggle, the officer was able to take him into custody. He was identified as twenty 20-year-old Tavon Demaris Taylor.

Based on evidence gathered during the investigation, authorities charged Taylor with numerous crimes.

As it relates to the sexual assault that happened in the 200 block of Stone Ridge Drive, Taylor was charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree forcible rape, first-degree sex offense, kidnapping and assault by strangulation.

Based on the investigation into the incident that happened in the 1500 block of Woods Road, Taylor was charged with felonious breaking and entering with the intent to terrorize and injure and assault on a female.

He is in the Forsyth County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.

As part of this investigation, Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division learned that Taylor was incarcerated on unrelated crimes from December 2019 until early August 2020.

As this investigation continues, detectives say they will focus on Taylor’s activities and whereabouts following his release in an attempt to ensure that additional crimes were not committed.

Authorities ask that anyone with information contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.