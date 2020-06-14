Man fires 10 shots from ‘AR-15 style’ rifle at Wilson home, police say

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was caught by Wilson police after he fired at least 10 shots from an AR-15 style rifle at a home Friday afternoon, officers said.

The incident was reported around 3:52 p.m. in the 900 block of Belmont Avenue, according to a news release from Wilson police.

Wilson police said a man who was driving a gold Hummer was firing shots at a home.

Police later found 10 shell casings at the scene. No one was injured in what police later said was a “domestic incident.”

Police found a man in the 100 block of Belmont Avenue and took him into custody.

Gerame A. Applewhite, 32, of Wilson was charged with attempted first-degree murder and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill.

“An AR-15 style rifle was located with Applewhite when he was arrested,” the news release said.

Applewhite is being held on a $1 million bond.