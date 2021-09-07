Man found guilty of murder in Newport 2018 fatal shooting

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) – After a four-day trial in Carteret County, Superior Court James William Durner, 44, of Newport was convicted of second-degree murder after a 2018 fatal shooting.

The jury deliberated for approximately 3 hours before rendering its guilty verdict and Superior Court Judge Thomas R. Wilson sentenced Durner to a maximum of 11 years and 10 months in prison.

On October 20, 2018, Durner shot and killed Casey Robert Orr with a 9mm handgun following a altercation near the rooms they were renting at the Hostess House Hotel in Newport.

According to medical testimony, Orr was shot at close range with the fatal shot penetrating his heart and exiting his lower back. The jury rejected Durner’s claim of self-defense and returned a verdict of guilty on the charge of second-degree murder.