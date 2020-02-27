Man held under $1 million bond after firing shots into a Greenville home

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A man is being held on a $1 million bond after deputies said he fired shots into a home in Greenville.

On February 23 around 1:07 p.m. the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Pam Drive in Greenville to a report of shots being fired.

Deputies developed information showing that Marquis Kwashan Davis, 26, of Greenville, had entered a residence on Pam Drive without permission, causing a confrontation with the residents.

During the disturbance, he is alleged to have assaulted a female resident and was involved in a fistfight with a juvenile male.

During the struggle, Davis reportedly went to his vehicle, where he retrieved a handgun then began to chase the juvenile, firing shots at him before stopping and fleeing the scene.

Empty shell casings were found on the scene, as was one bullet hole in an occupied residence, deputies said.

Warrants were issued on Davis charging him with possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, assault on a female, breaking and entering, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and going armed to the terror of the people.

On Wednesday, deputies located Davis on Tabitha Lane in Greenville, where he was taken into custody.

Davis was sent to the Pitt County Detention Center under a $1,010,000 bond.

Deputies are still investigating the case.