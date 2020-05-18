Man held under $1 million bond after investigation into sexual assault case

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A man is being held under a $1 million bond after an investigation into a sexual assault case that occurred over many years, police said.

On April 13, the Goldsboro Police Department took a report of a sexual assault that occurred over many years and the victim was a juvenile at the time of the alleged offenses.

The suspect was known to the victim, and an investigation began.

At the completion of the investigation, George Lamont Washington was charged with first-degree statutory rape, two counts of statutory rape/offense and two counts of statutory sex offense in parental role.

These charges stem from alleged offenses dating back to 2006.

On Monday, Washington was arrested without incident at the Goldsboro Police Department and transported to the Wayne County Magistrate’s Office where he was given a $1 million bond and was sent to the Wayne County Jail until his first court date, which is Tuesday.