Man hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in Farmville

Farmers can learn more about pesticides and new methods of weed control, and vote for a farming group referendum, at an event this week in Fairfield.

The 2019 Blackland Farm Tour will be held this Wednesday, from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at the Coastal Carolina Gin, located at 1100 North Lake Road.

Event organizers say breakfast and registration will begin at 7:00 a.m., and field presentations will begin at 8:30 a.m.

From 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., several tents will hold discussions and demonstrations of techniques for controlling weeds in corn, soybean, cotton, and other crops. Participants who attend these demonstrations can get 2 hours of X, N, D, and O pesticide credits, and CCA credits.

From 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., participants can grab a to-go style lunch at the Main Tent or the Soybean Tent.

At 1:45 p.m. in the Soybean Tent, a pesticide spraying drone will be demonstrated.

During event registration, participants can vote for the NC Small Grain Growers Association Assessment Referendum.

Here are the schedule and topics for each demonstration tent: