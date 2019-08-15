Man hospitalized in Greenville after being medevaced from boat in Pamlico Sound

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCT)



A man suffering from severe abdominal pains was hospitalized in Greenville after being medevaced from a fishing boat in the Pamlico Sound by U.S. Coast Guard crews from Dare County.



According to the U.S. Coast Guard, watchstanders at Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet were notified by a crewmember on the fishing vessel Capt Phillips, via VHF FM radio channel 16, that a 57-year-old crewmember was having abdominal pains and needed medical attention.

A 47-foot Motor Life Boat crew from Station Hatteras Inlet with two Dare County EMS members onboard launched to assist.

Once on scene, the crew transferred the man to the Motor Life Boat and transported him to Ocracoke Island, where they met EastCare Life Flight for transport to Greenville Vidant Medical Center.