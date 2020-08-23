Man in Walmart gives customers hugs, tells them they now have COVID-19

Man in Walmart gives customers hugs and tells them they now have COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Police in Massachusetts are looking for a man accused of giving a Walmart shopper a “Covid hug.”

The police department in Springfield, Massachusetts said the incident happened around 7:10 p.m. at a Walmart on August 15.

The suspect, whom the victim had never seen before, took an item out of his hand and then hugged him.

“Just giving you a Covid hug. You now have Covid,” the suspect said before laughing and walking away, according to the Springfield Police Department.

The victim is a cancer survivor, the police department said.

Officers added that the suspect did the same thing to multiple customers.

The department is asking that anyone with information contact the detective bureau.