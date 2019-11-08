Live Now
Man involved in Walmart larceny case wanted on drug charges

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WNCT) A man involved in a larceny case at a Walmart in Kitty Hawk is now wanted on drug charges, police said.

On Monday, the Duck Police Department arrested and served Jsean Wilkins of Winfall with warrants for larceny from merchant and possession of stolen goods for prior incidents at the Walmart in Kitty Hawk.

As a result of a vehicle search warrant, Wilkins is now wanted on felony drug charges.

If you have any information contact the Kitty Hawk Police Department at (252) 261-3895, after hours at (252) 473-3444, or send a private message and someone will respond back to you. All information is confidential.

