ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man was killed Thursday night while crossing the street, police there said.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of East Grand Avenue and Park Avenue. Bernard Grant, 50, was crossing the street when officials said he was hit by a Nissan sedan driven by an 18-year-old, who was not identified.

Grant was taken to Nash UNC Health Care in Rocky Mount before being taken to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville, where he died.