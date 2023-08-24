WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT) — The N.C. State Highway Patrol is investigating an incident where a person crashed and died during a chase after Warsaw police realized they were driving a stolen vehicle.

Police said the incident happened Thursday after police attempted to stop the vehicle they said was stolen. The driver refused to stop, which led to a chase of about three miles. The driver wrecked the vehicle at the intersection of Abner Phillips Road and West Ward Bridge Road.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been identified. The investigation continued into Thursday night.