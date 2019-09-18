Man killed while riding moped in Lenoir County

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – State Highway Patrol is investigating a hit and run accident that killed a man on a moped in Lenoir County.

According to troopers, Jacob Powell was traveling south on NC 11, seven miles south of Kinston when he was hit from behind by a van Tuesday night.

Powell was ejected from the moped and pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the driver of the van left the scene of the accident.

She’s been identified as Lawanda McIver.

McIver is charged with felony death by vehicle and hit and run.