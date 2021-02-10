Man on dirt bike killed in Kinston crash

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston man was killed when he lost control of the dirt bike he was riding and crashed into another vehicle.

Kinston police responded to a crash on Tuesday at 6:14 p.m. at the intersection of East Lenoir Avenue and North East Street. EMS and officials with the Kinston Department of Fire & Rescue attempted life-saving measures but Dedrick Dion Dail Jr., 27 of Kinston, died at the scene.

Officials said Dail was traveling on East Lenoir Avenue when he lost control of the bike as it approached a stop sign. He was struck by a 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 46-year-old man, who was not identified. The driver did not have any injuries.

The incident is still under investigation by the Kinston Police Department.