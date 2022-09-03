ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A man driving a motor scooter was killed when it was struck by a car Friday night in Rocky Mount.

Police there said they responded to the 1500 block of South Church Street at around 9:15 a.m. for a crash involving an Infiniti sedan and a motor scooter. Van Monroe, 71, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Rocky Mount Police Department’s Traffic Crash Reconstruction team was still investigating the crash Saturday. Anyone with video surveillance or any information about the crash is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111, or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Police say you can also message them directly using the MyRMT mobile app.