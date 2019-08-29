Man robbed at knifepoint in Goldsboro, suspect charged

Goldsboro, N.C. (WNCT) A woman has been charged after a report of a robbery at knifepoint in Goldsboro.

On August 20 around 8:20 pm the Goldsboro Police Department responded to a male victim who reported that he had been robbed of his property at knifepoint.

The case was forwarded to the Criminal Investigations Division for further investigation.

Mona Butts Boakye was identified as the suspect during the investigation.

On Monday warrants were secured on Boakye for robbery with a dangerous weapon for her involvement in the crime.

On Tuesday Boakye was arrested by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at the Wayne County Magistrates Office where she turned herself in.

She was given a $100,000.00 bond and left in the custody of the Wayne County Detention Center.