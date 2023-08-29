WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Wilson police said Tuesday they have arrested a man who robbed an Applebee’s employee at gunpoint, then proceeded to break into seven vehicles.

At about 4:13 a.m. Monday, officers said they were called to the Applebee’s at 2300 Forest Hills Road in reference to an armed robbery.

When they arrived, they said they spoke with the victim, 27-year-old Dayshawn Rivers.

Investigators said Rivers was cleaning the restaurant when a man broke into his work van and stole some of his property.

They said Rivers confronted the suspect and he took out a gun, robbing Rivers of his cell phone and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect ran off and Rivers was able to call 911 from a nearby business, according to the police department.

While officers were at the scene, they said they were called to the 1900 block of Crescent Drive in reference to a larceny from a motor vehicle.

Police said they continued to receive several reports of vehicle break-ins in the area throughout the morning.

Investigators identified the suspect from the robbery and the vehicle break-ins as 22-year-old Corey Devone Williams Jr.

They obtained warrants on him for:

One count of robbery with a dangerous weapon

One count of possession of firearm by felon

Seven counts of breaking/entering a motor vehicle

Officers said they found Williams at his home and arrested him without incident.

They said they found a gun and small pieces of property belonging to Rivers and the victim the victims of the vehicle break-ins.

Williams was given a $100,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.

