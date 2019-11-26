Man sentenced to more than 15 years in prison on child pornography charges

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) A Hubert man has been sentenced to more than 15 years in prison on child pornography charges, U.S. District Attorney said.

The United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, Robert J. Higdon, Jr., announced that 39-year-old James R. Bonnette was sentenced to 15 years in prison, followed by a lifetime term of supervised release.

Bonnette pleaded guilty on July 22 to one count of receipt of child pornography.

A 2017 investigation into a file-sharing network identified Bonnette’s IP address as advertising known child pornography files and files were directly downloaded from Bonnette’s IP address.

An administrative subpoena identified Bonnette’s residence and a search warrant was obtained.

On October 27, 2017, investigators executed the search warrant and multiple devices were seized.

Bonnette agreed to speak with investigators and, during the interview, admitted to downloading and storing child pornography.

A forensic review of the seized devices uncovered two hard drives containing thousands of images and videos of child pornography.

The case is part of the Project Safe Childhood initiative, a national program aimed at ensuring that criminals exploiting children are effectively prosecuted by making full use of all available law enforcement resources at every level.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation Task Force investigated the case.