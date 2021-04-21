Man fatally shot by deputy in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man was fatally shot Wednesday morning by a deputy in Elizabeth City, the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office confirms.

We’re told the man was shot in his car. ⁦⁦@WAVY_News⁩ pic.twitter.com/CmeNiYVKFh — Jason Marks (@jasonmarkswavy) April 21, 2021

There are few details at this time, but the sheriff’s office says the shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. during the execution of a search warrant in the 400 block of Perry Street.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to take over the investigation.

The Pasquotank sheriff is expected to hold a press conference on the incident later today. In the meantime, a crowd has gathered in the area protesting the shooting. WAVY’s Jason Marks is at the scene.

Things are very tense here in Elizabeth City. Lots of emotions. Deputies were serving a search warrant. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/JITfoWYuT7 — Jason Marks (@jasonmarkswavy) April 21, 2021

