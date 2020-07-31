Man shot in Goldsboro after domestic dispute Thursday night

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A man was shot in Goldsboro after a domestic dispute Thursday night, according to the Goldsboro Police Department.

At approximately 7:57 p.m., Goldsboro Police Officers responded to the 800 block of North Taylor Street to investigate a report of a shooting.

Upon their arrival, they found a subject identified as Carlos R. Wright suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Wright was transported to Wayne UNC Health and later transferred to Vidant Medical for treatment of his injuries.

He was listed in serious condition.

The Investigations Division and Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene and through the course of the preliminary investigation determined that Wright was shot during a domestic dispute, officials said.

The adult female subject responsible for the shooting remained at the scene and has cooperated thus far with the investigation.

The investigation into the shooting of Wright as well as the circumstances surrounding the domestic dispute is still being investigated and any potential charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and consultation with the District Attorney’s Office.