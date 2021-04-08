Man shot in the arm in Rocky Mount, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was shot in the arm Thursday evening in Rocky Mount, police said.

Around 5 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of W. Raleigh Boulevard in refence to a shooting. They arrived to find the man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, a news release said.

The victim was taken to UNC Nash Healthcare.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 252-972-1411, or Twin County Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111.