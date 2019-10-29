Man steals firearm from girlfriend’s father, gets arrested

Live Now
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested after deputies said he stole a firearm from his girlfriend’s father.

On Tuesday, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic call at 995 McArthur Pond Road in Mount Olive. 

When deputies arrived on the scene they learned that Alex B. Inman, 28, of Blandenboro, stole a firearm from the home belonging to his girlfriend’s father.

Deputies searched the area for Inman and located him hiding in a field across from the home.

After a brief struggle, deputies placed Inman into custody.

Deputies said they located the stolen firearm in Inman’s front left pocket. 

Inman was charged with larceny of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, RDO, malicious conduct by a prisoner, carrying a concealed firearm, communicating threats, damage to government property and drunk and disruptive.

He received a $50,000.

