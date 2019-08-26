Man struck by lightning at beach in Kitty Hawk

The Kitty Hawk Police Department said a man was hospitalized after he was struck by lightning on Friday while swimming at the beach in Kitty Hawk.



Police said at 2:50 p.m. Friday, officers, firefighters, and paramedics responded to 3800 North Virginia Dare Trail, after a man was reportedly struck by lightning while swimming in the Atlantic Ocean.



Police said the 23-year-old victim, whom they did not name, was taken to Outer Banks Hospital in Nags Head for treatment of his injuries.

Crews from Kitty Hawk Ocean Rescue, Kitty Hawk Fire Department, Dare County EMS, and Kitty Hawk Police Department responded to the scene.