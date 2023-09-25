NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Sunday evening about gunshots being fired in Newport.

During the investigation, officers found a man firing shotgun rounds in his yard. When officers tried to speak with the man he pointed his shotgun at them. Officers then shot and hit the man in his torso. The man was taken to Carteret Health Care in Morehead City and then flown to ECU Health in Greenville.

The man is being treated for at least one gunshot wound.