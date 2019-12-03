Man uses stolen debit card to make fraudulent transactions, gets arrested

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been charged after police said he used a stolen debit card to make fraudulent transactions.

On September 27, the Goldsboro Police Department took a report in reference to a motor vehicle break-in that occurred at Franklin Bakery located at 500 West Grantham Street.

The victim reported her debit card was stolen along with US Currency.

The stolen debit card was used to make fraudulent transactions.

The Criminal Investigations Division investigated the incident.

During the investigation, Donnie Cox Jr. of Goldsboro was developed as a suspect.

A warrant for eight counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense, felony breaking and entering to a motor vehicle, felony identity theft, felony financial card theft, misdemeanor larceny, and misdemeanor possession of stolen goods was secured against Cox on November 27.

He was served with the warrants at the Wayne County Detention Center where he was currently jailed on unrelated charges.

He received a $65,000 bond in regards to the new charges.