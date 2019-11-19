Man wanted after police receive several shots fired calls in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) A man is wanted after police said they received several shots fired calls in Kinston.

On Monday the Kinston Police Department responded to several shots fired calls within the city.

Shots fired calls were reported around 1:20 p.m. in the area of Sherwood Avenue and Summit Avenue.

Calls were also received around 4 p.m. in the area of Mitchell Street and Lenoir Avenue and the 1300 block of Queens Road.

While police were searching for a possible suspect vehicle in the shootings they became involved in a vehicle chase on Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard.

One passenger exited and ran from the vehicle as it passed Queen Street and Vernon Avenue.

The chase continued and subsequently ended on the 1600 block of Waverly Avenue.

When the driver jumped from the vehicle as it was still moving.

The vehicle struck a mailbox where it came to a rest.

Police located two individuals still in the vehicle who were later released.

Police were able to identify the driver as Nigel D. Wiggins Jr., 22, of Kinston.

Warrants are on file for felony flee to elude arrest on Wiggins.