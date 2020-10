CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Detectives from the Carteret Couty Sheriff’s Office needs the public help identifying a male for removing $3,000 from a wallet that was left behind by a customer at the Peletier General Store.

The incident happened on Saturday, October 3.

Anyone with information on the identity of this person is asked to contact CCSO Detective J.C. Hawks at 252-728-8400.