Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Man wanted on armed robbery, gun theft warrants in Elizabeth City

Local

by: WAVY

Posted: / Updated:

Nasean Jamal Jones is wanted on several felony warrants in Elizabeth City, including armed robbery and gun theft. (Photo courtesy of the Elizabeth City Police Department)

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City police are searching for a 23-year-old man wanted on felony warrants, including armed robbery and stealing a gun.

Nasean Jamal Jones is considered “armed and dangerous.” He is wanted on warrants of armed robbery, felony larceny of a firearm, destruction, damage, or vandalism of property, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

Anyone with information about Jones should call the Elizabeth City Central Communications at (252) 331-1500 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV