Mandatory evacuation issued for Ocracoke Island effective Friday, July 31

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) The Ocracoke Control Group met at 9:00 a.m. Friday, July 31 to discuss the need for an evacuation order for Ocracoke Island in advance of Hurricane Isaias affecting the Eastern North Carolina area.

The group has recommended that the Hyde County Board of Commissioners enact a mandatory evacuation of the island.

Based on the recommendation from the Ocracoke Control Group, The Hyde County Board of Commissioners have ordered a mandatory visitor evacuation of Ocracoke, effective at 12:00 p.m., Friday, July 31.

A mandatory resident and nonresident property owner evacuation of Ocracoke will be effective at 6:00 a.m., Saturday, August 1.

Ocracoke entry is currently restricted to residents, homeowners, vendors, and other essential personnel requested by federal, state, or county officials until the evacuation orders begin.

You will need an Ocracoke re-entry pass or adequate documentation on the vehicle to be allowed on any ferries inbound to Ocracoke.

Once the evacuation orders are active, only emergency personnel will be allowed entry to the island.

Hyde County officials said, “Individuals should be aware that the sound-side ferry routes are already operating at a greatly reduced capacity due to shoaling in a key channel. It is highly recommended that you utilize the Ocracoke-Hatteras ferry route as the sound routes will reach capacity fast. Everyone should begin their evacuations as soon as possible.”

The Hyde County Emergency Operations Center has been activated and can be reached at 252-926-3715.