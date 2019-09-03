1  of  3
Closings
Dare County Schools Hyde County Schools Pamlico County Schools

Mandatory evacuation orders issued for Corolla and Carova in OBX

Local

by: Kevin Green

Posted: / Updated:

Traffic on North Carolina’s Outer Banks after officials issued evacuation orders for multiple communities. (Credit: Janet Whitfield)

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Mandatory evacuation orders are now in effect for the Outer Banks communities of Corolla and Carova.

Currituck County officials issued a news release that said they will be declaring a state of emergency effective at 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

The emergency declaration includes orders for both communities to begin evacuating Wednesday at 8 a.m.

The evacuation orders were announced as a hurricane watch was issued for parts of the Outer Banks, including Duck and the Pamlico and Albemarle sounds.

The orders come after officials in Dare and Hyde’s counties called for the evacuation of residents and visitors. In response to the evacuations, northbound tolls on the Route 168 Chesapeake Expressway are being suspended at 12 p.m. Tuesday.

Vacationers planning to visit Currituck County this weekend are being asked to check with their property manager or rental company regarding access. Visitors will not be allowed on the Outer Banks during the evacuation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV