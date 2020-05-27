Many people ditching the masks as NC continues to reopen

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –

As Governor Cooper slowly reopens North Carolina, many people have taken that as a message to no longer wear protective gear against the virus.

“COVID-19 is going to be with us for a long time to come,” said Pitt County Health Director Dr. John Silvernail.

Silvernail believes discontinuing the masks now would be a bad idea.

“Wear your mask when you’re within six feet of others. Wait six feet apart. Continue to wash your hands and sanitize your hands to protect yourself,” said Silvernail.

Shoppers have mixed opinions, with some wearing masks and others without.

One shopper, who didn’t give us her name, says masks make it difficult to function.

“They’re very uncomfortable, they’re hard to breathe in,” she said.

Another shopper disagrees.

Tamirta Johnson is a lifelong Greenville resident, and believes wearing a mask is a small way to protect yourself and others.

“It’s just that extra precaution that we all could use and need at this point and time,” said Johnson.

Dr. Silvernail believes that we shouldn’t put a time limit on how long people should continue wearing protective gear, but estimates it could be another six to nine months.