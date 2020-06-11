Maple Hill man arrested on first-degree kidnapping charges

SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) A Maple Hill man was arrested on first-degree kidnapping charges.

33-year-old Allen Marshall of Maple Hill was arrested for the following charges:

First-degree kidnapping

Assault on a female

Officials said, Marshall, is accused of abducting a female while displaying a weapon.

The victim was forced into her vehicle by Marshall and transported her to another location.

After Marshall transported the victim to a residence, the victim was able to get away from and notify law enforcement.

Marshall was booked into the Pender County Jail under $150,000 bond.