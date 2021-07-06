Maple Hill man charged in theft of catalytic converters

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On April 11, Onslow County Sheriff’s Office responded to Burgaw Highway for a report of larceny.

Video surveillance photos were shared on the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page and detectives received numerous tips identifying Jeffery Gurganus and Stephen Edward Smith as the suspects taking the catalytic converters.

Warrants for Smith, 49, of Maple Hill, were obtained, who was currently in the Onslow County Detention Center. Smith was arrested on July 1 and his charges included four counts of larceny of motor vehicle parts.

He was given a $6,000 bond.

Anyone with information about this may call Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, Detective C. Simmons

at 910-455-3113, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Please refer to case number 2021-004132 when calling.