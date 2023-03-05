GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Americans will find that the average price of gas at the pump this week has remained more or less the same compared with a week ago. It’s also lower when compared to a month ago when winter weather caused refineries to go offline, impacting the cost of gasoline.

A gallon of gas was $3.39 on average, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in North Carolina. Gas prices are as of March 3.

Arizona, California, Wisconsin and Ohio have seen the price of gas per gallon increase the most over the last week.

Demand has been growing for gas in recent days, and supplies are dropping as producers prepare to rollout their summer blend of refined gasoline which is intended to lower emissions in hot summer months and costs slightly more for drivers.

North Carolina by the numbers

– Gas current price: $3.12

– Week change: -$0.05 (-1.5%)

– Year change: -$0.53 (-14.5%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.67 (6/13/22)

– Diesel current price: $4.20

– Week change: -$0.07 (-1.7%)

– Year change: +$0.05 (+1.3%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.77 (6/10/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in North Carolina

#1. Durham-Chapel Hill: $3.30

#2. Asheville: $3.19

#3. Burlington: $3.18

#4. Raleigh: $3.18

#5. Greensboro: $3.14

#6. Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill (NC only): $3.12

#7. Rocky Mount: $3.10

#8. Norfolk-Virginia Beach-Newport News: $3.09

#9. Winston-Salem: $3.08

#10. New Bern: $3.07

#11. Greenville: $3.05

#12. Goldsboro: $3.04

#13. Wilmington: $3.04

#14. Fayetteville: $3.01

#15. Jacksonville: $2.98

States with the most expensive gas

#1. Hawaii: $4.88

#2. California: $4.87

#3. Nevada: $4.30

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Mississippi: $2.95

#2. Texas: $2.96

#3. Missouri: $3.00