Marijuana-infused Halloween candy seized during drug investigation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested after police said they found marijuana-infused Halloween candy during a drug investigation.

On October 24, the Greenville Regional Drug Task Force received information that Marijuana (THC-infused) candy was being delivered to Greenville.

Through investigative means detectives came in contact with 21-year-old Owen Lee McKinney, of Anderson, S.C., in the area of East 1st and Harding Street.

McKinney was found to be in possession of 200 THC-infused ‘Nerds Rope’ candies, a handgun, and $1,600 in U.S. Currency.

McKinney was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule VI and carrying a concealed weapon.

He was sent to the Pitt County Detention Center and received a $15,000 bond.

Detectives believe the candy was likely going to be distributed at college parties.

Detectives said they have no reason to believe it was intended to be distributed to young children trick or treating.