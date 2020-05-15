Marine Chevrolet giving away a 2020 Chevy Spark to a high school graduate

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Marine Chevrolet Cadillac in Jacksonville is giving away a 2020 Chevy Spark to a high school graduate in the area.

Marine Chevy announced the giveaway on Friday following a graduate giveaway drawing for a cooler.

Crystal Massie, Marine Chevy’s Chief Financial Officer, sees the giveaway as a great opportunity to celebrate seniors who are missing out on traditional graduation exercises.

“The young people in our area are experiencing this pandemic on a grander emotional scale than many. They’ve been in school for nearly 13 years, they’ve been waiting for this season for a lifetime. We’ve all witnessed their heartfelt messages and sensed their disappointment. Our company recognized the opportunity to restore a little of the excitement and we are honored to do so. Class of 2020, stay focused, optimistic, and positive! The best is yet to come!”, Massie said.

High school graduates from Onslow, Duplin, Jones, Pender, and Carteret Counties are eligible to win the Chevy Spark.

One student from each high school will be chosen as a finalist on June 9.

There will be an event at Marine Chevrolet on June 16th for all finalists.

The event will be a celebration of the accomplishments of all the graduates; with the winner of the Spark being chosen through a reverse raffle.

Students can enter to win the Chevy Spark at marinechevy.com/classof2020 or on Marine Chevrolet’s Facebook page.

The registration form will be open from May 15 – June 8.