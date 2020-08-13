Marine dead after car accident, another injured

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WNCT) Marine assigned to Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point died and a second Marine was injured after being involved in a car accident along Nine Mile Road in the vicinity of Havelock.

The accident occurred at approximately 11:45 p.m., on Wednesday, August 12.

The Marines were transported by ambulance to Carolina East Medical in New Bern where one was pronounced dead and the other treated for injuries.

The second Marine has been released.

Out of respect to the surviving family, the name of the Marine is being withheld to ensure notification is formally made to the next of kin.