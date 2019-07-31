Marquee on Main Film Festival extends application deadline

The town of Washington in Beaufort County is looking for filmmakers.

Art of the Pamlico in the downtown area is encouraging filmmakers to submit their best work to the Marquee on Main film festival.

Students, amateurs and professionals are all encouraged to enter.

The deadline for film festival admissions is open until September 15th.

Crystal Holman is the weekend coordinator at the Art of the Pamlico.

“We’re kind of hoping that this little platform that we can offer to North Carolina filmmakers you know will give them the opportunity and the stage to get their message out there and get their talents seen you know by a larger audience than them going at it alone,” says Holman.

Filmmakers have the opportunity to win in various categories such as short films, nature, history, horror, documentary and more.

Winners will earn a little bit of money too.

The best overall film will receive one hundred and fifty dollars while the best feature-length film and best short film winners will receive fifty dollars.

The festival will take place at the Turnage Theater on November 1-2.

This film festival hopes to give artists the chance to showcase their work as well as get constructive criticism from judges to improve their skills in the future.

If you are interested in submitting a piece to the Marquee on Main festival you can visit https://filmfreeway.com/.