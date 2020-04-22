Marriage ceremonies resume statewide

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The coronavirus temporarily put a stop to people saying “I do.”

Now, marriage ceremonies are resuming statewide.

Chief Justice Cheri Beasley’s order for magistrates to continue to perform marriage ceremonies allows the chief district court judge to make restrictions for the ceremonies.

“There are lots of rights related to the date of marriage and so it’s important that marriage is continued,” says Beasley.

Keeping the public and court workers safe is a priority during this pandemic.

She says, “It is also important that we think about the health and safety and welfare of our magistrates, exercise social distancing in our work and our courts so with limitations, magistrates are now going to be performing marriages.”

Starting Friday, magistrates will perform marriage ceremonies at the Pitt County Detention center.

But there are some new guidelines.

Lauren McCarthy is the District 3A Family Court Administrator and she explains, “It’ll be Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays from 10-2 each day that they’re able to do it and it’ll be one wedding per hour and at that wedding will be the two parties getting married as well as the two witnesses.”

Couples must also call ahead.

“The public will be directed to call the magistrates office and they will be scheduling that by appointment and that’s the only way for a marriage to take place as of this time,” says McCarthy.

Leaders understand the meaning of marriage.

McCarthy states, “Marriage is definitely an important thing for people, for the family unit, for certain benefits. I think it will be beneficial to them to be able to continue getting married.”

Weddings usually bring family and friends together, but not with COVID-19.

“I know marriages tend to be celebrations and people want to bring family and friends and we just during this period of time must make sure we are reducing the spread of COVID19 and we just can’t have those kinds of lively celebrations,” Beasley says.

Things are still very fluid and changes could be made in the next month depending on the COVID19 situation.

If you have any questions you can visit https://www.nccourts.gov/ or call Pitt County’s magistrate’s office at (252) 695-7395.