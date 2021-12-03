Marsh fire blazes near New Bern community stresses importance of following burn ban

NEW BERN. N.C. (WNCT) — Officials from across the state are expressing the importance of the burn bans as droughts continue.

A marsh fire has blazed near New Bern this week in the Fairfield Harbour area of Craven County.

Video obtained by WNCT from Craven County resident Allen Fairbanks shows a fire spreading through the marsh. New Bern Fire officials said they did not respond to the fire as the US Forestry Department and a volunteer department, Station 13, handled the flames.

Now local officials are expressing the importance of following the burn ban, as it can cause gaps when people don’t abide by the new rules.

“When you have to start sending people from very rural regions into a very concentrated area, it leaves the rest of us really unprotected,” said Pitt County Fire Marshal Jay Morris. “There is a $100 ticket plus a $183 court cost. Typically with the county, there is a possibility of legal action, but really what we want is compliance. As long as we get compliance we just want to keep people safe.”

The marsh fire is surrounded by water so it is expected to self contain.

Fairbanks said he made contact with departments responding to the fire in Craven County and was told they will continually be checking on it to make sure it doesn’t flare up and spread. We do not yet know the cause of the blaze.