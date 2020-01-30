Martin Co. issues water conservation advisory for some customers due to maintenance

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Officials ask water customers of Martin County Water District 1 in the area north of the Town of Hamilton to conserve water on Friday.

Maintenance on the main water line that serves the area north of the Town of Hamilton is scheduled for Friday at 8:00 a.m., officials said.

This advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

This advisory has been issued by Martin County Water Department, Martin County Water District 1.

The Water Department apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.