WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Martin County Sheriff’s Office has received a grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation that has been used to purchase 10 automatic defibrillators.

The grant was for $13,120. Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning said the grant is a much-needed donation that will help first responders when called into action.

“We are thankful to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and our local Firehouse Subs in Greenville, NC for providing us with this invaluable funding,” said Sheriff Tim Manning. “The added benefit of having the very best equipment on hand means everything because in an emergency, every second counts.”

(Martin County Sheriff’s Office photo)

For the past 16 years, donations have been the driving force behind Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation supporting first responders and public safety organizations nationwide. During the most recent grant cycle, the Foundation awarded 90 grants totaling more than $2 million to public safety organizations across the country that need critical lifesaving equipment and resources.

To learn more about Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation or donate directly, visit FirehouseSubsFoundation.org.