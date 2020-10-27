Martin Co. uses CARES grant funds to provide technology to Fire Depts., EMS squads

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Martin County has provided Mobile Data Terminals to each fire department and EMS squads.

The equipment will be used to improve communication and share critical information during responses.

$79,842.84 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) money was used to provide the funding.

Martin County developed a Coronavirus Relief Fund Plan, which includes the purchase of computer tablets, which will be used as Mobile Data Terminals (MDTs) by fire and EMS personnel.

The use of Mobile Data Terminals (MDTs) has been in use for law enforcement in Martin County for several years and has become a standard for Police, Sheriff, and other Law Enforcement Officers.

Fire and EMS personnel will use the computer tablets to assist with telemedicine efforts between hospital staff and themselves.

The hardware and associated software ensure real-time data is available to responders while in route to and on scene of emergency calls for service.

The MDT has a direct connection to the Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) system inside the 911 Center. This allows the responders to not only view incoming information from the caller as it is occurring; it also allows first responders to view patient data, call history, cautionary information, and electronic maps of the area.

The program also allows responders to share notes, document times, and send secure messages to other responders or the 911 Tele-communicator.

By expanding the use of this technology to all facets of emergency services, Martin County is ensuring there is a seamless line of information-sharing from the 911 caller to the first responders in the field.

Recently, approximately 50 responders from all Fire and EMS Departments in Martin County gathered to train on the tablets and software program.

Those trained will take the information they learned back to their departments and train all staff on the use of the technology.