Martin Community College addresses the need for emergency workers

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The pandemic is highlighting the need for trained emergency workers, including firefighters.

Martin Community College is hosting its first training event through the Office of the State Fire Marshal. The school’s fire and rescue training coordinator tells me our state has a big need for emergency workers.

Communities across the east rely heavily on volunteer firefighters, but their numbers are dwindling throughout the state. The pandemic isn’t helping efforts to add to their ranks.

Instructors at Martin Community College are training firefighters to teach others how to handle gas fires. It helps trainers receive needed certifications. The school’s fire and rescue training focuses on safety and this week, there’s a guest instructor.

“Office of the State Fire Marshal is here on our campus, and they’re conducting a live LP gas fire qualification school. If they do everything right then OSFM will sign off on them being qualified instructors,” says Larry Johnson, MCC Fire-Rescue Training Coordinator

Firefighters say the industry has a lot to offer through scholarships, training programs and family oriented programs.

Battalion Chief Doug Bissette explains, “This is a dangerous job, but we have programs like this put in place that are there for making sure these people are properly trained.”

Most public safety programs are certification based. If you would like to learn more about Martin Community College’s fire academy, click here.